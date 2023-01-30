St Andrews have started the new year with an impressive win over Swifts/Great Western as the A-grade returned from its summer break for round 10 of the Grampians Cricket Association.
St Andrews' strong opening innings was led by the likes of James Hosking, Riley Taylor and Adam Haslett, who helped their team finish on 121 runs overall.
Despite Swifts/Great Western's Aiden Graveson's impressive batting efforts, the home side was ultimately undone by a dominant St Andrews bowling outfit, with James Hosking finishing on a massive five wickets to help send the opposition packing after just 77 runs.
It was another one-sided contest over at Alexandra Oval where Rhymney/Moyston soundly defeated Chalambar by six wickets.
Opening batsmen Sam Pilgrim was able to help Chalambar to a solid start with 25 runs before he was bowled by Daniel Taylor.
Chalambar's efforts at the crease were quickly dismantled afterwards by a powerful bowling display from the opposition, led by Taylor who finished the day with four wickets to his name.
However, the Rhymney/Moyston all-rounder's dominance didn't stop there, as his 36 runs not out helped his side easily overcome the opposition's opening score to win the match.
Last weekend also saw the round 11 opening of the B-grade, with Halls Gap easily dispatching Swifts/Great Western at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve.
The home team was dominant in the opening innings, with Charles J McIntosh racking up 61 runs and William Pederson finishing with 33.
The task of reaching Halls Gap's opening score of 187 runs proved too much for the visitors, who just managed 65 runs before being bowled out.
The home team's uncompromising bowling attack was led by Rikki C McIntosh who claimed six wickets from seven overs.
The competition was much closer at Moyston Recreation Reserve, where Halls Gap2 overcame a plucky Rhymney/Moyston2 squad by four wickets.
The home team got off to a solid start with opening batsmen Wayne Gason and Scotney Hayter finishing with 40 and 21 runs respectively.
Nobody could prepare them for the batting heroics of Halls Gap opener Lachlan Smart, whose powerful 102 run not out performance helped catapult his team to victory in the second innings.
Round 11 of the A-grade begins on Saturday at Alexandra Oval where Rhymney/Moyston take on Swifts/Great Western from 1pm, while the B-grade's round 12 opens with Rhymney/Moyston2 squaring off with Halls Gap at Moyston Recreation Reserve.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
