Police want to hear from road users across Ballarat, Ararat and South West Victoria about an alleged erratic B-double truck driver.
In the latest incident, several vehicles were allegedly run off the Glenelg Highway on Saturday January 21.
Police said the B-double had a yellow cabin and was heading south-west (Hamilton-bound) between 1 and 2pm when the vehicles were run off the road at Dunkeld and at another location closer to Hamilton.
At the time the prime mover was towing two trailers in a B-double configuration.
It is understood the driver would have passed through the Ballarat and Ararat areas.
It's unknown if other vehicles were damaged during the incident and police are appealing for affected drivers to come forward.
B-Doubles are some of the biggest trucks on Victorian roads and can be up to 26 metres long with a total weight of 68.5 tons.
On average, they are more than 52 times heavier than a small Toyota Corolla.
Anyone who witnessed these or other incidents - or who has dashcam - should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
