Police seek info on erratic truck that drove through Ararat towards Hamilton

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 1:40pm
File.

Police want to hear from road users across Ballarat, Ararat and South West Victoria about an alleged erratic B-double truck driver.

