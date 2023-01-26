The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Rural City Council has announced the winners of their annual Australia Day awards

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated January 26 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat deputy mayor Bob Sanders and mayor Jo Armstrong with award winners Joanna Byron, Christine Harris and Harry Belcher, with Australia Day ambassador Martha Haylett MP. Picture by Vincent Dwyer

Ararat Rural City Council has recognised and awarded the local legends who gave the most to their community at the annual Australia Day awards ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.