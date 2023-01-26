Ararat Rural City Council has recognised and awarded the local legends who gave the most to their community at the annual Australia Day awards ceremony.
The newest Australian citizens, who were joined by their families and loved ones at the ceremony, were also awarded their citizenships.
The municipal-wide heroes were recognised in one of three categories, Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year.
Citizen of the Year was taken out by Joanne Byron, for her tireless efforts in volunteering for multiple organisations, all while operating a successful farming business, being a dedicated employee, and raising a family.
Joanne's efforts have seen her lend a helping hand in multiple groups and organisation such as the Salvation Army Committee, AME Systems Social Club Committee, Moyston-Willaura Football Netball Committee, and much more.
Her current roles include being president of the Willaura Branch of the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal Committee and Secretary-Treasurer of the Willaura & District Community Development Group, with the latter seeing her host important events 'Harvest Cutouts' and 'Willaura's Big Night Outs'.
"The lives of Willaura's residents and beyond have been enhanced through Jo's capacity to create and diligently organise an extensive range of community-building activities and events," an Ararat Rural City Council spokesperson said.
Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Christine Harris for her work with the Ararat Eisteddfod, with which she has been associated for over 30 years and is also a life member.
Under her eight year tenure as dance and eisteddfod convenor, Christine helped the organisation grow with entries having increased every year since she began in the role.
"Most participants only see the week of the competition and the extraordinary amounts of effort that Chris puts in; however, it is the years' work behind the scenes that shows the devotion and enthusiasm, as to why Chris has been nominated for volunteer of the year," the spokesperson said.
Young Citizen of the Year was awarded to Harry Belcher, who took part in the 2022 Western Bulldogs Youth Leadership Project, which was run in partnership with the Council.
It was during this program that Harry showed a keen interest in helping Ararat youth voice their concerns on the issues important to them, and subsequently used the program to create a platform to address such issues in the community.
Harry was particularly passionate about combating bullying in school, addressing teacher and youth mental health worker shortages, and advocating for more safe spaces in the community for young people.
The ceremony featured special guest and Ararat Australia Day ambassador Martha Haylett, who was recently elected as member for Ripon in 2022.
Ms Haylett spoke on several topics including respecting and recognising the contributions of First Nations People, as well as coming together as a community to celebrate Australia's diversity and collective spirit.
The event was also attended by Council CEO Dr Tim Armstrong, as well as mayor Jo Armstrong who announced the winners and congratulated them on their efforts.
"Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today's award ceremony. These recipients are a reflection of our region's richness of community spirit, selflessness and good in our community," Cr Armstrong said.
"Their commitment to the betterment of our region greatly enhances our communities and the Australia Day Awards are one way to acknowledge and celebrate their achievements.
"I want to thank the community for putting forward so many deserving nominees," she added.
"It goes to show the many people and organisations who work hard for our community in making Ararat Rural City an even better place to live, work and visit."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
