Keen to blend your own gin at a picturesque distillery in the Pyrenees Ranges? Mrs Baker's Still House is giving visitors the chance to explore the ingredients and methods used in the gin-making process, and to blend their own unique bottle of the beloved liquor. Lunch is provided and guests will also take home a bundle including a 200mL bottle of their own custom made gin, an assortment of gin botanicals, and much more. Tickets are $190 per person and available via Eventbrite.