Ararat Rats coach Matt Walder says his boys are ready to put last year's heartbreak behind them and take the competition by storm in 2023, as the senior squad returned to the tracks for pre-season training.
Mr Walder was closely watching on as his squad of around 30 footballers ran multiple laps around Alexandra Oval.
Despite not having a full squad on the track due to some players having university commitments, Mr Walder said his team was solid and were ready to take on the 2023 season.
"We're pretty buoyant about our prospects this year," he said.
"There's a steel within this group to say 'Let's pick up where we left off last year, take that extra step and go one step further'."
Last season ended in heartbreak for the Rats, who went down to Minyip-Murtoa in the Wimmera Football Netball League grand final by seven points.
Following an off-season which saw the departure of key players like Liam Cavanagh and Chris Hutchison, the Rats were able to bounce back with some solid recruitment, which saw former best-and-fairest winner Jack Ganley and ex-Carlton player Tom Williamson return to the red and white.
"It was great to be able to replace quality with quality," Mr Walder said.
"By the time round one comes around, we'll have a bit of a different look from the last game last year."
The Rats coach also spoke highly of 2022 best and fairest runner-up Ben Taylor, who he said was "burning up the track", as well as young up-and-comer Jordan Cox.
"At the end of the day, they're all looking to better themselves and create new personal bests on the track too," he said.
"Ninety-nine per cent of the group are together again, and we want to finish what we couldn't quite do last year."
The Rats face another action-packed home-and-away season, with the annual Good Friday clash against arch-rivals Stawell to take place in Ararat on Friday, April 7.
However, fans will have to wait until round seven for the grand final rematch against Minyip-Murtoa.
With two practice games scheduled for March against Ballarat Swans and Lake Wendouree before the home-and-away season in April, Mr Walder said his boys were ready to tackle last year's "unfinished business".
"I can tell you there is genuine drive and fire in the bellies of these boys, and it's not just a fabrication," he said. "They want it and they're here doing the work right now."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
