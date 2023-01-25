The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

The Northern Grampians Shire Council has come under fire after cancellation of the Great Western Show and Shine

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:20am, first published January 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Revellers enjoying the Great Western Show and Shine Street Party in 2021. Picture by Ben Fraser

An organiser for the Great Western Show and Shine Street Party has criticised the Northern Grampians Shire Council for its lack of accreditation which led to the annual event being cancelled at the last minute last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.