Ararat's sought-after west end is the prime position for this affordable home with original character and modern updates. Entering the hallway, you'll find the main front lounge, as well as a spacious main bedroom which can easily become more living space. Further along the hall is open-plan kitchen and dining with reverse-cycle air conditioning. Updates to the kitchen include cabinets, benchtops, shelving and a gas upright cooker. Renovated bathroom, large walk-in shower, lovely sunroom, solar panels, veggie gardens, carport, shedding and a workshop are welcome extras at this fabulous first home in a great location. Close to schools and transport, and leased until October 2023 to excellent tenants.