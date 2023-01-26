House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Ararat's sought-after west end is the prime position for this affordable home with original character and modern updates. Entering the hallway, you'll find the main front lounge, as well as a spacious main bedroom which can easily become more living space. Further along the hall is open-plan kitchen and dining with reverse-cycle air conditioning. Updates to the kitchen include cabinets, benchtops, shelving and a gas upright cooker. Renovated bathroom, large walk-in shower, lovely sunroom, solar panels, veggie gardens, carport, shedding and a workshop are welcome extras at this fabulous first home in a great location. Close to schools and transport, and leased until October 2023 to excellent tenants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.