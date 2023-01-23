The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

East Grampians Health Service's The Ark Toy and Activity Library will reopen in 2023

By Ararat Advertiser
January 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auxiliary president Bo Munro and members Denise Calvert and Lee Kaleta preparing for the Toy Library reopening. Picture contributed.

East Grampians Health Service's (EGHS) much loved Ark Toy and Activity Library will reopen for all children and families to enjoy from Wednesday, February 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.