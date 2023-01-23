East Grampians Health Service's (EGHS) much loved Ark Toy and Activity Library will reopen for all children and families to enjoy from Wednesday, February 1.
After 40 years of entertaining families, the Ark Toy and Activity Library will once again be available to all families, including those with special needs, with a huge range of toys, games, puzzles and activities to borrow.
The Library also attracts childcare centres, kindergartens and aged care residents, with a large variety of activities to suit all ages.
The Toy Library is also open for play time, with parents encouraged to bring along their babies and preschoolers and meet other mums, dads and carers, with a purpose built indoor play area, as well as a great outdoor play area with brand new outdoor play equipment.
READ MORE
The Toy Library is staffed by volunteers from the Ark Toy and Activity Library Auxiliary and is a friendly and welcoming place for all.
It is open from 10am-11.30am every Wednesday, no appointment required, just call in, whether to peruse the toys and games to borrow, or stay for playtime.
"We look forward to seeing old and new faces and welcoming families back to our lovely Toy Library," Toy Library Auxiliary president Bo Munro said.
The Toy Library is situated in the East Grampians Health Service Community Health Centre in Girdlestone Street, Ararat.
For further information, call the Toy Library on Wednesday mornings from February 1, on 5352 9453 to speak to the volunteers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.