Ararat Musical Comedy Society (AMCS) is preparing to go out with a bang after announcing an information night for its upcoming production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which will be its final production.
Production organisers are inviting anyone interested in performing or having a behind the scenes role to join them at the Scout Hall on Queen St on Tuesday, January 31 from 7:30pm to discuss the new show.
Auditions have also been planned for February 2, 3 and 4, with AMCS welcoming anyone to take part.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be AMCS's final production before it merges with Ararat Theatre Company later this year to form a new entity.
Jodie Holwell, who has been announced as director of the upcoming production, said she was looking forward to a great turnout at the information night.
Ms Holwell also said she was looking forward to bringing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which is based on the 1968 film of the same name, to Ararat audiences in June.
"Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is one of those movies that we've all seen as kids and is such a fun, funny, wonderful story of the importance of family and dreaming big," said Ms Holwell, who has performed in more than 40 community productions since she was 16.
"The stage production has a huge number of singing and non-singing roles, for people of all ages, including a cast of children, and with quite a few dance numbers, we will be looking for dancers as well.
"AMCS is a supportive and inclusive group which welcomes anyone who would like to be on stage or work behind the scenes."
Ms Holwell will be joined by managing director Leanne McCready, stage manager Suellen Blackie, sets/props manager Ian McCready, costumes manager Rennie Hannan, choreographer Bec Carman, programs/images manager Tony Potter, and youngsters Abbey Rigby and Elijah Dunks who will be taking care of lighting and sounds respectively.
"Leanne has long been my partner in crime in musical theatre, we have been performing together since we were 16 so we know each other very well and are supportive of each other's ideas," Ms Holwell said.
"I have a fantastic team behind me and with musical theatre being a 'team sport' I know how important this is.".
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be staged at Ararat Town Hall over the weekends of June 16 to18 and 23 to 25.
Anyone looking for more information is encouraged to contact AMCS president Rennie Hannan on 0438 282 008, or call after 4:30pm.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
