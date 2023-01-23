The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Redbacks finished their season with a comfortable home win against Millicent and a close loss to Terang

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
January 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redbacks coach Rhys Burger said he should have a full squad ready for the finals. Picture by Cassandra Langley

An undermanned Ararat Redbacks squad have finished their home and away season with a comfortable win against Millicent Magic and a close loss against Terang Tornadoes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.