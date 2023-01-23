An undermanned Ararat Redbacks squad have finished their home and away season with a comfortable win against Millicent Magic and a close loss against Terang Tornadoes.
The Redbacks put on a solid performance at home against Millicent in a 94-70 win on Saturday afternoon, with Ethan Fiegert's 20 buckets helping his team to victory.
The win wasn't a total success though, as star player and skipper Zac Dunmore had to be subbed out halfway through the game with an injury.
Redbacks coach Rhys Burger said he was happy his team got the job done, but wasn't particularly happy with their performance.
Mr Burger also said he chose to rest Dunmore for the Redbacks following Sunday clash against Terang to ensure he was ready for finals in two weeks time.
Despite being heavily undermanned, Mr Burger said he was more proud of the team's losing effort against Terang on Sunday, which saw them just fall short against the Tornadoes 75-71.
Fiegert proved pivotal once again in star players Dunmore and Joshua Figert's absences, as the power forward finished with a game-high 27 points.
Mr Burger said his team was "severely depleted" for Sunday's clash, but was still happy with their performance.
"We had five or six players out for that game, but the guys did amazingly well," he said.
"We only fell short in the last fifteen seconds when they hit a three and got up, and we weren't able to capitalise on our end.
"It was sort of unavoidable that game, (but) it was a good weekend overall, and a good way to finish off."
The Redbacks close the 2022-23 home and away season in first place with a 13-3 record and a finals berth now firmly in their sights.
With a home final now likely against either Millicent or Portland, Mr Burger said his team would be fully replenished and ready to take on any opponents.
"We're definitely confident. Barring any injuries, we should have a full side ready to go," he said.
"I think (the first final) might be on a Saturday night, but either way we'll be promoting it and trying to get as many people down there as possible to make it nice and loud."
The Redbacks have a bye this weekend, with times and locations for finals matches likely to be announced next week.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
