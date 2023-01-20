The Ararat Advertiser
Gordon Street Reserve works to ramp up with light installations and excavation work

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
January 20 2023 - 7:00pm
The upgraded Gordon Street Reserve will feature new playing surfaces, player facilities and a major pavillion. Picture contributed.

Upgrade works are well underway at Gordon Street Recreational Reserve, with the Ararat Rural City Council announcing the reserve and adjoining walking paths will be closed off to pedestrians until later this year.

