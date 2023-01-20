Upgrade works are well underway at Gordon Street Recreational Reserve, with the Ararat Rural City Council announcing the reserve and adjoining walking paths will be closed off to pedestrians until later this year.
The initial works will see the installation of new light towers around the football oval as per the AFL Preferred Facility Guidelines, as well as irrigation works, in which crews will be undertaking excavation, trenching, pipe laying, and restoration works.
The reserve's multi-million-dollar redevelopment will provide new playing fields and surfaces for AFL Women's, soccer, cricket and Little Athletics.
The new and improved reserve will also feature a major new pavilion, which will include world-class female friendly change rooms and multi-code club facilities, as well as a large social space with kitchen and bar.
Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison said many are invested in the reserve upgrade as it will give sport the prominence it deserves in the community.
"I'm extremely proud to see our community come together to back this project and appreciate their patience while works are underway," Dr Harrison said in a statement.
"With crews now onsite, Council has closed off public access to the reserve and the adjoining walking path as there's an increase in the number of heavy vehicles in the area.
"During this period, we ask motorists to be mindful of heavy vehicles and equipment when travelling through Ararat.
"Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and we look forward to celebrating the reopening of the facility with the local community once works are complete," he added.
Ararat Rural City Council said they expect upgrade works to be completed by August this year, weather permitting.
More information can on the Gordon Street Reserve works can be found at 'Engage Ararat' website.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
