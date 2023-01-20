The Grampians Cricket Association's Under 17 team has finished its week with one win and two losses in the representative Kirton Shield tournament.
The Grampians began their campaign on Monday at Alexandra Oval, where they copped a heavy loss to Gisborne Greens by 96 runs.
Despite an impressive batting performance by Max McMahon, who finished with 59 runs not out, the visitors proved too strong as Gisborne's Oliver Watt led the charge with a game-high 85 runs.
Despite being caught out for a duck, Grampians' Jonathon Baker still put on an impressive bowling performance with three wickets.
Grampians fared much better in their round two clash against Maryborough on Tuesday at JH Hedges Memorial Oval, where they defeated the home squad by 45 runs.
Attacking batsman Harry Evans helped his team to its first tournament win with 33 runs, while McMahon had another solid day at the stumps with 25.
However, it was Brady McMahon who stole the show, with his four wickets helping to keep the opposition at 63 runs by the day's end.
The Grampians' momentum ultimately came to an end on Thursday though, with the squad going down to a relentless Ballarat by seven wickets at Alexandra Oval.
While Jacob Dunn's 47 runs helped the home team gain an early advantage, they would ultimately be bested by a solid bowling performance, with Eli Holloway claiming three wickets for the visitors.
Gibson Paxman and Ryan Lister would prove to be another damaging force for Ballarat, as the duo finished the day with 56 and 30 runs respectively.
READ MORE
Despite falling short of a grand final berth, the Grampians were far from embarrassed, with Grampians Cricket Association (GCA) president Marc Brilliant saying it was important junior players continued having the opportunity to compete in representative cricket.
"It gives the juniors a chance to play at a higher level, against Ballarat, Gisborne, Maryborough and Castlemaine. You're playing against the best kids from that area," Mr Brilliant said.
"It also gives kids the chance to get a foot in with a pathway program, to further their cricket."
Mr Brilliant also said he was looking forward to the return of the regular GCA season, with B-Grade beginning this weekend and A-Grade beginning the next.
The competition president said it was important players were given breaks over the new year period.
"It's given everyone a pretty good break, especially guys who've been tied up with farms, because the harvest has come a little later than normal. It's taken the pressure off clubs," he said.
The GCA B-Grade will return this weekend with Halls Gap2 taking on Halls Gap1, and Swifts/Great Western2 taking on Rhymney/Moyston2.
The A-Grade will return the following week on Saturday, January 28 when St Andrews takes on Swifts/Great Western and Chalambar face Rhymney/Moyston.
Mr Brilliant also said a senior representative game between Grampians and Wimmera-Mallee will take place on Sunday, February 5, with team selection currently being undertaken.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.