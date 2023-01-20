The Ararat Advertiser
Grampians under 17 representative team claimed one win and two losses in the Kirton Shield tournament

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
January 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Grampians defeated Maryborough but came up short against tough Gisborne and Ballarat squads. Picture file.

The Grampians Cricket Association's Under 17 team has finished its week with one win and two losses in the representative Kirton Shield tournament.

Local News

