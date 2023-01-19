Ararat Rural City Council has named Member for Ripon Martha Haylett as its official Australia Day ambassador.
Ms Haylett will now take part in the traditional citizenship and awards ceremonies at Alexandra Oval Community Centre from 9am on Australia Day, where new citizens will be welcomed and individuals and groups will be awarded for their efforts in giving back to their community.
Ms Haylett, who was elected to the Ripon seat in November 2022, said it was an 'honour and privilege' to be chosen by the Ararat Council as its ambassador.
"Ararat is a special place, filled with some of the best people you'll ever meet. I am humbled to represent this community and other parts of the Shire in the Parliament of Victoria," she said in a statement.
"Australia Day is a time to come together to learn more about our true history and pay respect to the stories and contributions of Australians who lived, worked and fought for the values and freedoms we often take for granted.
"It is also a day to reflect on our past and the 65,000 years of history and continuous culture that thrived on this land before European settlement.
"My Australian story, like so many others, is one of migration. As the daughter of an English emigrant and the great-great-granddaughter of Scots and Irishmen who settled in this region in the 1850s, I am so proud of those who came before me and the sacrifices they made for me to call this great nation home."
Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong described Ms Haylett as a "great role model for younger generations" and said the council was honoured to have her take part in the upcoming ceremonies.
"Her passion and commitment to serving rural and regional communities is inspiring (and) I look forward to hearing her share her story with us all," Cr Armstrong said in a statement.
"Council encourages residents and visitors to come hear Martha speak at Alexandra Oval Community Centre next Thursday and join in a range of celebrations held across the municipality on Australia Day."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
