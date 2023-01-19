A new music festival will help bring tourism and Australia's best country music stars to the Pyrenees region, with a particular focus on improving mental health in rural and remote communities.
The inaugural Pyrenees Hideout Festival will take place at the Goldfields Recreation Reserve in Beaufort on Saturday, February 11, and will be headlined by Aussie country music stalwarts Daryl Braithwaite and Kasey Chambers.
The Black Sorrows, Travis Collins, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, and Bones & Jones are just some of the other talented artists set to take the stage at the all ages event.
Besides the world class performers, the Pyrenees Hideout Festival will also be used to address rural and remote mental health, with local community groups encouraged to fundraise through ticket sales.
Festival director Frank Venuto was inspired to hold the festival after experiencing difficulties throughout the isolating periods of Black Summer and the following COVID-19 pandemic.
As such, the Pyrenees Hideout Festival will focus on creating social cohesion and encouraging community connection, festival manager Loretta Agius said.
"We may have different ideas and different tastes but coming together to have a good time is important for social cohesion and the general well being of the community. Having few opportunities to do that, we feel this is a pretty special event," she said.
Ms Agius also said there would be speakers on the day to help raise awareness around improving mental health in rural and remote communities.
Other attractions on the day include food and wine tastings, children's activities, classic car displays, workshops and an extensive market area.
"Bring your friends, bring your family, and sit back and enjoy. That's what this is about. There's something for everyone," Ms Agius said.
"Hopefully there's something to learn from this as well. It's about raising awareness and having fun."
Tickets are currently $85 for adults, with discounted prices available for concession card holders, teenagers and families, while children under 12 can enter for free.
Shuttle buses to the festival will also be available on the day from Avoca, Maryborough and Ballarat.
Tickets are available via Humanitix.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
