Hamilton rides to home tour

WESTERN District cyclist Lucas Hamilton has managed to avoid a final kilometre pile up in the opening stage of the Tour Down Under which was held around the Barossa Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) held off a desperate final surge from Australian star Caleb Ewan to claim to honours with Michael Matthews also narrowly behind in third.
But all eyes were on the pile up inside the final kilometre with only the top 35 competitors not getting caught up in the crash.
Hamilton, riding for Jayco. managed to avoid the pile on, which took out a couple of his teammates to finish in 100th position, 43 seconds behind the winner.
However, it is likely that all riders will be given the same time given the crash was in the final stages. Among the teammates to get caught in the chaos were Luke Durbridge and Chris Harper
On Tuesday night, Hamilton, like most of the field, got stuck in a downpour in Adelaide in the opening prologue, finishing in 65th position, 32 seconds behind Italian Alberto Bettiol (Education First) who won the sprint through the streets of Adelaide in 6 minutes and 19 seconds.
After stage one, Bettiol will retain the ochre jersey for Friday stage which will follow South Australia's southern coast, starting for the first time from Brighton to Victor Harbour.
A sprint will be at Aldinga's Snapper Point before the peloton will cross the Myponga dam, spring through Yankalilla and finish at Victor Harbour. At 154.8km, it is the longest stage of this year's Tour Down Under.
