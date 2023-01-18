The Ararat Advertiser
Hamilton rides to home tour

By Greg Gliddon
January 18 2023 - 7:00pm
Lucas Hamilton had a slippery start to the Tour Down under when a summer storm hit during the opening prologue. Picture by Getty Images

WESTERN District cyclist Lucas Hamilton has managed to avoid a final kilometre pile up in the opening stage of the Tour Down Under which was held around the Barossa Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

