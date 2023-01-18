Ararat Redbacks have overcome a late charge by Portland Coasters to maintain their second ladder position with just three weeks left before finals.
Despite a close opening half, the home team was able to comfortably outscore the Redbacks in the third term to set up a do-or-die final quarter.
The visitors were able to overcome their plucky opponents though, thanks to another week of heroics by skipper Zac Dunmore, who finished the contest with 45 points.
Ethan Fiegert also proved critical to the team's efforts, finishing with 22 buckets to help his side claw its way to a 93-88 victory.
Redbacks coach Rhys Burger said he was proud of his team's grit, particularly amid a vocal Portland home crowd and sweltering indoor temperatures.
"Our boys chipped back at it, got back in front, and managed to hold onto it. It was really character building as we head into the finals in a couple of weeks," Mr Burger said.
"Portland were pressing pretty much the whole game, but our composure as a team was quite good in that last quarter. We just tried to be patient, get the ball through hands, move the ball quickly, and try not to get caught trapped with it.
"It was a defensive effort as a team which really got us across the line."
Mr Burger also spoke highly of skipper Zac Dunmore's efforts, which saw him finish with yet another game-high score.
"It's an absolute Godsend having someone like him playing for us," he said.
"If he's scoring thirty or forty points a game then that's a massive amount for our team to make up if he wasn't there.
"We don't necessarily filter everything through him, it just happens naturally. He's just an attacker, and he'll attack any defence."
The Redbacks now face a double-header in round 15, with a home contest against Millicent Magic on Saturday afternoon and an away clash against Terang on Sunday.
It will be the first two-game weekend the Redbacks have played since round nine last November.
Mr Burger said winning both games was important to ensure his team maintains momentum and a top two ladder position heading into the finals.
"Millicent are going to be tough. And even though Terang are on the lower-end of the ladder, they've got a good, young team, and playing away is never easy," he said.
"We've still got a few players out this weekend, but if we can rack up two wins then I'll be very happy."
Ararat plays Millicent Magic at Ararat Fitness and Leisure Centre on Saturday from 1pm, and Terang at Terang and District Indoor Sport and Recreation Centre on Sunday from 12pm.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.