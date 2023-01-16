The Ararat Advertiser
Temperatures in the high 30s have been forecasted for Ararat and surrounds

By Vincent Dwyer
January 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Temperatures in the high 30's have been forecasted for Tuesday. Picture file.

Residents in Ararat are being urged to take caution tomorrow with temperatures set to reach the high 30's concurrent with ongoing CFA fire danger restrictions.

