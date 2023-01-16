Residents in Ararat are being urged to take caution tomorrow with temperatures set to reach the high 30's concurrent with ongoing CFA fire danger restrictions.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted temperatures in Ararat and surrounding areas to hit a high of 38 degrees on Tuesday, with 20 to 30 km/h northwesterly winds also forecasted.
The CFA has also issued warnings for the South West and Wimmera regions, with a 'High' fire danger rating being announced for both areas.
While a total fire band has not yet been announced, Fire Danger Period restrictions still remain in place for Ararat, after they were announced in December, 2022.
Under the restrictions, barbeques, spit-style rotisseries and campfires are only allowed in certain low-wind conditions, while use of a chainsaw, lawn mower or plant trimmer is only allowed if the instruments are free from faults, fitted with a spark arrester, and are operating at least three metres clear of flammable material.
Restrictions also apply for burning off practices, which are only allowed with a Fire Danger Period permit issued by the CFA or another similar authoritative body, or a written permit issued by a Fire Prevention Officer.
The sweltering conditions won't last though, with the Bureau forecasting temperatures to drop to 16 degrees on Tuesday night, with cooler conditions expected for Wednesday and Thursday before a slight increase on the weekend.
For more information on upcoming conditions visit the Bureau of Meteorology website, while rules for the Fire Danger Period in the South West and Wimmera regions can be accessed on the CFA website.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
