Ararat Rural City Council has announced its plans for the forthcoming Australia Day celebrations

January 12 2023 - 7:00pm
The 2022 Ararat Australia Day citizens of the year Jan and Derek Pope with Jenny and Russell Pearse. Picture by James Halley

Ararat Rural City Council has announced its plans for the forthcoming Australia Day celebrations, which include live music, free food and a traditional citizenship ceremony.

