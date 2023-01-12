Ararat Rural City Council has announced its plans for the forthcoming Australia Day celebrations, which include live music, free food and a traditional citizenship ceremony.
From 9am, residents are invited to congregate at Alexandra Oval Community Centre for a free barbeque breakfast provided by the Ararat Lions Club, as well as live music by the Ararat City Band.
Mayor Jo Armstrong and a yet-to-be-announced special guest will then present Australia Day awards to the individuals and groups who've gone above and beyond for their community, as well citizenships to our newest Australians.
Having obtained her own citizenship at an Australia Day ceremony, Cr Armstrong said January 26 was a great day for celebrating our evolving identity as a nation.
"I think it's very important for nations to acknowledge their history," Cr Armstrong told The Ararat Advertiser.
"I think Australia Day does a very good job of making people in the community aware of the history that has forged this nation, and the many different cultures that make up our nation."
Cr Armstrong said Australia Day was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the different cultures which encompass the nation, particularly the first nations.
"All of those elements come together on Australia Day. We get to participate together and celebrate what makes our nation great, particularly the fact that we are a democratic nation," she explained.
"That's why I think it's still appropriate to celebrate citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, because of the very significance of the pledge that's made by new citizens, and that commitment to participate in civic life as a citizen."
Council is also inviting residents to congregate at Alexandra Gardens from midday onwards for the annual 'Picnic in the Park', which will feature food trucks, children's entertainment and live music.
Local musician Chris Meeks said he was honoured to be performing and taking part in the festivities.
"I have only lived here for just over a year, having moved from Tasmania, but am already getting regular work around the district through the wineries and pubs," he said in a statement.
"I am putting together a show of all Australian pop/rock classics plus some original songs for Australia Day, and can't wait to perform for the good people of Ararat."
Similar celebrations will also be held in Willaura and Lake Bolac, while entry to Ararat Olympic Outdoor Pool, Willaura Outdoor Memorial Pool and Lake Bolac Peter O'Rorke Memorial Pool will be complimentary on the day.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
