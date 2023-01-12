The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Police are appealing for public assistance with a vehicle theft incident and a pedestrian hit and run

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
January 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Residents with information on either incident are encouraged to contact Ararat Police or Crime Stoppers. Picture file.

Ararat Police are appealing for the public's assistance with a motor vehicle theft incident which occurred in December 2022, and a pedestrian hit and run which occurred in September 2022.

