Ararat Police are appealing for the public's assistance with a motor vehicle theft incident which occurred in December 2022, and a pedestrian hit and run which occurred in September 2022.
Police are currently investigating the motor vehicle theft which is believed to have occurred between 5:30pm on December 1 2022, and 3:15am on December 2 2022.
The number of offenders is not yet known, but it's believed they attended the Albert St residence where they stole a White Subaru Forester station wagon from the driveway, before crashing the vehicle into a tree on Hadland St and subsequently fleeing.
Residents with any information on the incident are encouraged to contact constable Renee Moffitt at Ararat Police on 5355 1500, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are also seeking information on a hit and run incident which occurred on Thursday September 8, 2022 at 4:15am.
Investigators say the victim was walking in the area of Henderson St and Coad Street, Ararat, where they stopped at the corner of the intersection to allow an approaching ute to pass by.
However, the victim was suddenly struck by the ute while standing on the curb, which then drove away.
The ute is described as a white and grey coloured twin cab utility vehicle, with a rear tray but no canopy.
Police are once again urging community members with any information to contact Ararat Police on 5355 1500 or Crime Stoppers.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
