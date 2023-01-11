The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

All the events happening in Ararat and surrounds this coming month

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
January 11 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Baker of Mrs Baker's Still House will host a special event exploring the gin-making process. Picture file.

January 13

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.