A new Field Days event will showcase the latest innovations in sensor technology to improve farm management and increase productivity.
Ararat Rural City Council (ARCC) has announced two upcoming Digital Farm Tech Field Days events to be held in Willaura on February 14, and Tatyoon on February 15.
The events will be based around The Ararat Digital Twin Spotlight Project, which works with local farmers and planners to solve agricultural industry challenges using new sensor technologies, as well as the Digital Twin Victoria (DTV) platform.
The DTV platform uses 2D, 3D, and live sensor data to build a virtual model of a place, including town infrastructure, rural roads, buildings, machinery and farmland.
The ARCC will now be establishing the Ararat Digital Twin to create a link between the virtual and digital world, and in turn allowing real world scenario simulations to be created.
ARCC CEO Dr Tim Harrison said council was committed to becoming Australia's rural innovation capital.
He said this could be achieved through collaborative partnerships with Federation University Australia to drive advanced research and development in local agriculture and bioenergy.
"We're using this project at a local level to understand the technology's ability to assist asset management planning and prioritisation of infrastructure repairs and developments, including roads, with a risk mitigation and productivity boosting view for the municipality," Dr Harrison said.
"Building digital capacity to provide smart farming technology opportunities is an area we believe the Ararat Digital Twin Spotlight project can deliver value.
Dr Harrison added that the upcoming Field Days will help bring the agricultural community together to explore the new sensor technology and the ways it can be effectively used on farms.
"It's a great opportunity for farmers to hear more on the region's plans for improved connectivity and the local grants available for installing farm weather stations," he explained.
"Council encourages as many ARCC growers and community members to come along as possible."
The first Digital Farm Tech Field Days event will be held at Willaura Memorial Hall, while the second will be held at Tatyoon Hall.
For more information and to register for the Digital Farm Tech Field Days, visit www.ararat.gov.au/digitaltwin.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
