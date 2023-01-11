The days of La Nina and the unseasonably cool weather and regular drenchings seem to be over, as multiple CFA units were called to a grassfire in Crowlands last weekend.
Five CFA units from Ararat, Elmhurst, Crowlands and Warrak attended the scene around 2:10pm on Sunday, January 8 where it was reported a grassfire was beginning to spread.
Aircraft were also called in to assist ground crews, particularly with temperatures approaching 33 degrees at the time.
Firies were able to round up and contain the blaze by 2:37 pm, after which crews began mopping up the scene.
Forest Fire Management Victoria crews also attended the scene to fell four trees which had been affected by the blaze, after which the scene was finally declared safe around 8pm.
The incident was one of the first blazes of the season, following three consecutive years of La Nina conditions which brought unseasonably cool weather and heavy rainfall.
The latest Bureau of Meteorology climate models suggest temperatures will return to neutral by February, with the possibility of dryer conditions to return with El Nino by June.
