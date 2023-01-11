The Ararat Advertiser
Five CFA units and air support have attended a grassfire at Crowlands

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
January 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Five CFA units from Ararat, Elmhurst, Crowlands and Warrak attended the grassfire. Picture file.

The days of La Nina and the unseasonably cool weather and regular drenchings seem to be over, as multiple CFA units were called to a grassfire in Crowlands last weekend.

