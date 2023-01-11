The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds of riders will flock to Ararat for the return of the Ride to Remember

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Sargent and Dean Pinniger of the sub committee with Ararat Police's Shaun Allen and Garry Crawford. Picture supplied

Hundreds of motorheads and good samaritans will be taking to the highways of the Grampians region to help raise funds for a good cause, as the Ride to Remember returns for another year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.