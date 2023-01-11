Hundreds of motorheads and good samaritans will be taking to the highways of the Grampians region to help raise funds for a good cause, as the Ride to Remember returns for another year.
The 15th annual event will be held on Sunday, February 5, when upwards of 500 motorcyclists and pillions are expected to depart from the Ararat RSL to help raise funds for local causes.
The riders will leave at 9am sharp and will travel to Moyston Recreation Reserve for morning tea, before continuing on with their scenic tour, which includes stops at Pomonal and Grampians National Park, before returning to Alexandra Gardens at 12:30 for a lunch provided by the Ararat Lions Club.
This year's Ride to Remember will once again be hosted by the Blue Ribbon Foundation, with all funds raised going towards purchasing a new ultrasound machine for the John McNally medical imaging department at Ararat Hospital.
Ride to Remember sub committee chairman Dean Pinniger said the event was all for a worthwhile cause.
"All the funds raised by the local branch go back to the local hospital. Everybody needs the hospital at some stage," Mr Pinniger said.
"I've been doing it for about seven or eight years. It's a good cause and I've thoroughly enjoyed it."
The riders will be accompanied by Highway Patrol cars to ensure safety for everyone throughout the 197 km journey.
READ MORE
Ararat Police acting senior sergeant Shaun Allen, who is also a member of the Ararat Blue Ribbon Foundation and Ride to Remember sub committee, said the event was a great way to honour those who've made the ultimate sacrifice.
"It gives not only police members but community members an opportunity to honour those who have passed in the line of duty and the ride certainly commemorates that," he said.
Sergeant Allen also encouraged any community members who wanted to to volunteer or help out on the day to contact either himself or event coordinator Dianne Radford on 0419 316 920.
"We always look forward to the ride. It's a great day, not only for the cause, but for us as Highway Patrol members," sergeant Allen said.
"It's a positive event and we always look forward to helping out."
Mr Pinniger said accommodation in Ararat is already booked out for the Ride to Remember weekend, with the town expected to reap considerable economic benefits from the event.
Since its inception, roughly 4500 riders have participated in the Grampians Ride to Remember, which has seen over 3000 km covered and roughly $200,000 raised for the Ararat Hospital.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.