The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

East Grampians Health Service staff awarded scholarships

January 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Leonard pictured receiving her award from Geoff Laidlaw. Picture supplied.

East Grampians Health Service (EGHS) has awarded $30,000 worth of scholarships to a group of health workers to ensure the long term viability of services in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.