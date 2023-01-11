East Grampians Health Service (EGHS) has awarded $30,000 worth of scholarships to a group of health workers to ensure the long term viability of services in the area.
At the health service's Open Access Board meeting in November, seven scholarships were awarded to staff to undertake further studies in their chosen field.
The recipients of the 2022 Foundation scholarships were Jazmin Sabo, who will undertake a Graduate Certificate in Leadership and Management, Lauri Williamson who will undertake a Certificate IV in Human Resources and Hayley Lugg who will undertake an Advanced Diploma of Dental Prosthetics.
The Building for the Future Foundation also made available a scholarship in the name of Joe Kapp up to the value of $15,000.
The recipients of the 2022 Joe Kapp scholarships were Peta Barrie who will undertake a Certificate IV in Payroll Administration and Diploma in Payroll Management and Tacey O'Brien who will undertake a Diploma in Leadership and Management.
Epworth Healthcare made available a $15,000 scholarship to ensure improvements in the long term viability of obstetric services. EGHS is grateful for the support of Epworth Healthcare who assists EGHS to recruit and train midwives. This support enables midwives to keep up to date with the skills and knowledge essential for EGHS to provide a maternity delivery service.
The recipient of the 2022 Epworth Healthcare Scholarship was Amanda Cranstoun, who will undertake a Graduate Diploma in Midwifery.
The Angela Laidlaw Clinical Scholarship is donated by the Laidlaw family in memory of Angela. This scholarship creates opportunities for staff working in clinical areas to be supported in recognition for effort and where they are prepared to demonstrate commitment to study in addition to the usual requirements of their role.
The recipient of the 2022 Angela Laidlaw Clinical Scholarship was Bree Leonard, who will undertake a Bachelor of Nursing.
EGHS Board Chair Ken Weldin congratulated all staff who were awarded scholarships, and wished them well in their studies.
"East Grampians Health Service is also grateful for the support of the Building for the Future Foundation, Epworth Healthcare and the Laidlaw family in enabling our staff to pursue further study and improve their skills, which ultimately benefits the health service and the community," Mr Weldin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.