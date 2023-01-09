Ararat Redbacks have started the new year with a hard-fought win over the Colac Kookas in round 13 of the Country Basketball League (CBL).
Despite constant momentum swings, the Redbacks ultimately proved too strong for the Kookas on Saturday night, overcoming their visiting opponents 91-66.
The Redbacks were able to hit the ground running early with a solid opening half, before Colac made a surprise turnaround in the the third term, outscoring the home team 21-11.
Their efforts were quickly undone though, as Ararat came storming home in the final term with a dominant 30-10 performance.
The hard-fought win was led by co-captain Zac Dunmore and Ethan Fiegert, who scored 30 and 23 points respectively.
Redbacks coach Rhys Burger also commended defensive stalwart Fletcher Burger on his performance against a plucky opposition.
"He may not show it on points, but defensively he's unreal," Mr Burger said.
Despite the win, the Ararat coach said he wasn't particularly impressed with his team's performance and that improvements on form still needed to be made before finals.
"We were a little bit slow and lacklustre, and it took us a little while to get going," he said. "Colac definitely came out firing and ready to go, and that sort of took us off guard.
"It was a funny sort of game. It was very physical, and there were a few fouls called. The guys sort of got a bit rattled there in the third.
"Hopefully, with a few more games we can pick it up and get into the finals with some much better form."
Ararat currently sits second on the ladder behind Mt Gambier, who are just ahead of the Redbacks thanks to a small percentage.
Ararat plays the third placed Portland Coasters on Saturday night at Portland Basketball Stadium.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
