Grampians under 15 and under 13 squads both fell short of finishing their tournament runs with a win in the final round of the Junior Country Week.
Grampians under 15 team were valiant in defeat against a strong Gisborne squad at Alfredton 2 Oval on Friday, going down to their opposition by 60 runs.
Gisborne set a difficult benchmark early in the match with solid batting performances from opener Henry Bobetic and fellow batter Archie Shore, who scored 32 and 39 runs respectively.
Grampians were not to be ignored though, as duo Jacob Dunn and Bailey Stirling were able to help their team stay in the game with solid attack.
READ MORE
Grampians bowler Lane Jackson also put on a game-best performance, finishing the day with three wickets in a losing effort.
Competition wasn't as close over at CE Brown Reserve, where the Grampians under 15 squad was quickly dispatched by Maryborough by eight wickets.
Batsmen Thomas Collins and Max Tucker were able to hold their own for the Grampians in the first innings, with 23 runs apiece.
However, opening batsmen Thomas Grant and Thang Nguyen proved to be the difference makers for Maryborough, as the duo finished respectively with 41 and 42 runs not out.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.