The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Operation Roadwise has been called a success after police conducted heavy roadside monitoring over the Christmas period

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
January 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Operation Roadwise intercepted one drink driver and one drug driver in the Horsham district. Picture file.

Operation Roadwise has concluded for another year, with one highway patrol sergeant labelling the operation a "complete success".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.