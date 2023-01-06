Operation Roadwise has concluded for another year, with one highway patrol sergeant labelling the operation a "complete success".
Roadwise was conducted between December 16 and 27, 2022, with an increased police presence on Victoria's roads to monitor heavier traffic over the Christmas period.
In the Northern Grampians Police Service Area, which includes Ararat and Stawell, eight drunk drivers and five drug drivers were intercepted, while 88 speeding offences were recorded.
Roadwise in the Northern Grampians also concluded with six unlicensed drivers, one seatbelt offence, one mobile phone offence, and 15 unregistered vehicles.
In the Horsham Police Service Area, one drunk driver and one drug driver were intercepted, as well as four disqualified drivers and five unlicensed drivers.
A total of 128 speeding offences were recorded, as well as one mobile phone offence and nine unregistered vehicles.
Western region road policing acting senior sergeant Dan McIvor said there was minimal road trauma throughout the area, and that road policing units had done well to prevent serious incidents.
"Apart from a couple of little incidents involving speeding motorists, the whole operation for our area was a complete success," sergeant McIvor said.
"Prevention was our main aim, and making sure people that travelled through our area and the whole state of Victoria remained safe on our roads. We achieved that goal and we had a resounding success in our area."
"All police units and members who participated in Roadwise over the duration ought to be commended for their efforts," he added.
Sergeant McIvor also commended the public for their efforts in maintaining sensible road practices in what is typically a bumper season for drivers.
"I would like to commend the road users throughout our division for behaving and being considerate of other road users. That always helps," he said.
Despite the busy conditions, Northern Grampians Highway Patrol sergeant Shaun Allen said he was ultimately happy with the Roadwise results in his area.
However, one serious collision was recorded in Great Western as a result of fatigue.
"Fatigue is one of the hardest causations for us to police. There's no hard and fast tools for that, we rely on the drivers and occupants to take the rest breaks when they need," sergeant Allen said.
"There were quite a few calls from the public which we received in regards to erratic driving," he added. "We attended and tried to locate those cars as they came in and dealt with them appropriately."
The next statewide road operation will be Operation Amity, which will run from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday the 29th of January.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
