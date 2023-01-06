Grampians under 13 and under 15 squads have bounced back in rounds two and three of the Junior Country Week, following a tough start for both sides in the annual tournament.
The Grampians under 15 squad was finally able to get on the winners list after defeating a plucky Castlemaine side by 61 runs at Stawell's North Park on Wednesday.
It was an impressive first win for the home team, thanks to outstanding batting performances from Samuel Preston, Brady McMahon and Harry Evans, who each scored over 40 runs to get their team off to a blazing start.
Jonathon Baker played a pivotal role at the crease, finishing with two wickets against a determined, but ultimately fruitless effort from Castlemaine.
The visitors were far from disgraced though, as Koby Simmons claimed a game-high run tally of 62 before getting bowled by Lane Jackson.
The under 15 squad had a bye on Thursday, and will now face Gisborne in the final round of the tournament.
Despite a tough loss in the opening round, the Grampians under 13 squad put on a much more competitive performance against Castlemaine in round two, going down to the visitors by eight wickets.
The home team's charge was led by opening batter Thomas Collins, who flew out the gate with 43 runs to give his team a solid head start.
Hamish Barr, Jack Richardson and Ryder Sullivan also displayed solid batting skills in the first innings.
Their efforts fell short though, as Castlemaine bowler William Garsed proved to be a force to be reckoned with, after he claimed a game-high four wickets.
The Grampians under 13 squad put on another brave but ultimately fruitless performance against Gisborne Green in round three, going down to the home team by 78 runs.
Gisborne were able to get off to a flying start in the opening innings, thanks to a huge performance by Tom Mousley who scored 43 runs not out.
Grampians' bowling efforts weren't to be ignored though as Ryder Sullivan and Thomas Collins finished with two wickets apiece.
Sullivan was also detrimental in front of the stumps, going on to score a game-high 67 runs in a losing effort.
Grampians now play Maryborough in the final round of the tournament.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
