Grampians under 13 and under 15 squads were able to bounce back from a stough start in the Junior Country Week Tournament

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
January 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Thomas Collins puts on an impressive batting performance for the under 13 squad. Picture by Ben Fraser

Grampians under 13 and under 15 squads have bounced back in rounds two and three of the Junior Country Week, following a tough start for both sides in the annual tournament.

