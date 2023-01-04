January 6
Grampians Wine Popup
Fallen Giants Vineyard will host an afternoon of evening of wine, food and live music from 4pm to 8pm. Set against magnificent scenery, visitors are invited to take a trip down Ararat-Halls Gap Road and enjoy the surrounding nature, food trucks, and world class wine. Entry is free and bus transfers are available from Halls Gap. More info can be found at the Grampians Wine website.
January 10
TAFE Info Session - Nursing and Personal
Federation TAFE Skills and Job Centre is offering a free information session for those looking to take the next step into a nursing or personal care career. The event will run from 5 to 7:30pm at Pyrenees House, and will feature trainers, as well as information on industry workplaces and much more. Make sure to get in quick and register your spot here.
January 13
Aradale Asylum Ghost Tour
Thrill seekers ang ghost enthusiasts alike are invited to spend an evening at one of Australia's most haunted locations. Visitors will be treated to a tour exploring parts of the asylum where few tour groups have dared to go before. The tour will run for five hours. Tickets are $130 each and available via Eerie Tours.
January 28
Twilight Cinema at Pomonal Estate
Pomonal Estate is hosting an evening of food, drinks and classic cinema, all for a good cause. Visitors are invited to come and help remember the life of Olivia Newton-John by dressing in pink and watching a twilight showing of 'Grease', with funds raised going towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Kerrie's Kreations 'Pink Daisy Van' will also make an appearance with some vintage handmade chocolates, smoothies and more. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
February 5
Grampians Ride to Remember
The annual Grampians Ride to Remember is set to return, with motorcycle enthusiasts encouraged to ride their best set of two wheels through the scenic ranges for a good cause. The event will commence on Barkly St at 9am, with riders to undertake an eye-catching tour throughout the Ararat and Pyrenees Shire municipalities. The ride is expected to attract hundreds of partakers, with money raised going towards the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation. Tickets are $40 per rider or pillion passenger. For more information contact 0419 316 920 or dianneradford6@bigpond.com.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
