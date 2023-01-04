The annual Grampians Ride to Remember is set to return, with motorcycle enthusiasts encouraged to ride their best set of two wheels through the scenic ranges for a good cause. The event will commence on Barkly St at 9am, with riders to undertake an eye-catching tour throughout the Ararat and Pyrenees Shire municipalities. The ride is expected to attract hundreds of partakers, with money raised going towards the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation. Tickets are $40 per rider or pillion passenger. For more information contact 0419 316 920 or dianneradford6@bigpond.com.