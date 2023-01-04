The Ararat Advertiser
Grampians under 13 and under 15 squads were unable to claim victory in the opening round of the Junior Country Week

By Vincent Dwyer
Updated January 5 2023 - 10:43am, first published January 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Samuel Preston puts on a strong batting performance for the Grampians under 15 squad. Picture by Ben Fraser.

The Grampians cricket squads have had an underwhelming start to the Junior Country Week competition, with the under 15's tying with Ballarat and the under 13's going down to Ballarat Blue.

