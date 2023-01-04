The Grampians cricket squads have had an underwhelming start to the Junior Country Week competition, with the under 15's tying with Ballarat and the under 13's going down to Ballarat Blue.
It was a rare sight at Alfredton 2 Oval yesterday, where the Grampians under 15 squad tied with the home team at 225 runs apiece.
The visitors were able to get off to a strong start, with attacking batsmen Brady McMahon finishing on 55 runs, while Jacob Dunn finished on 35 shortly after.
The boys faced a heavy bowling attack though, with the likes of Emerton Hooper and Lachlan Morris each claiming three wickets for Ballarat.
With their target set at 225, the home squad was able to rise to the challenge, thanks to an inspiring batting performance by Mako Soloman, who slogged a game-high 71 runs.
Grampian's Jacob Dunn was able to back up his solid batting performance with three wickets of his own to help keep Ballarat's momentum at bay.
READ MORE
It was not enough to claim victory though, as both teams tied at 225 runs. Grampians under 15 now face Castlemaine in the next round of the tournament.
Things weren't quite as close over at Russell Square in Ballarat, where the Grampians under 13 squad was dealt a tough defeat by Ballarat Blue.
The home team opened with an impressive batting performance led by Luke Irvin and Whitiora Kilmartin, with the latter retiring on 40 runs.
Fellow batsmen Will Eckel and Liam Humphries also proved critical to the home team's dominance, scoring 42 and 41 runs respectively.
Despite the loss, Grampians' performance still showed signs of promise, with opener Thomas Collins finishing on 28 runs and Hamish Barr tallying 17.
Grampians under 13's now play Castlemaine at North Park in Stawell for the next round.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.