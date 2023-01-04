Ararat Netball Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary in May when it holds a special club day to celebrate its history and to reunited past and present players.
Since its inception in 1972, Ararat has long been a powerhouse of the Wimmera Netball League, with 19 A-grade premierships to its name and over 500 players having worn the red and white.
Club netball director Celine Bush told The Ararat Advertiser she wanted to encourage as many past players as possible to attend the celebrations on Saturday, May 27, which will take place following the current Ararat squad's scheduled match.
She also said old uniforms, trophies and other forms of memorabilia will be on display for visitors to enjoy.
"It's a very proud and successful club, and we really want to acknowledge that and make sure we give it the recognition it deserves based on the success of the club, what they've achieved throughout the years," Ms Bush added.
One of those past players attending is Tina Gibson, who was part of the original 1972 team and who also remembers the club's humble beginnings as a group of young women drawing up their own netball courts and playing 'scratch matches' among themselves.
Mrs Gibson said she was in her late teens when she started playing netball and that she decided to stick with it due to its social benefits and competitiveness.
She also said the team improving every year and going on to win big state tournaments in Melbourne were some of her favourite memories.
"You'd look at all the teams down who looked really professional, and here's this little team from Ararat having a go, and then we won it," she recalled.
"It brought us all together, we had a really good time back then."
Former player Gayle Dadswell will also be attending the event, to help celebrate the club she joined shortly after moving to Ararat in 1977.
READ MORE
Having played for 15 years and coached shortly after, Mrs Dadswell described herself as a "one club person" and the club as a "really important part of Ararat".
"It's the best netball available in the district," she said. "I made some fantastic friends, who are still my friends, through my involvement in netball."
Fellow former player Megan Shea said she also has strong, family-like memories of her time at Ararat Netball Club, which she joined in 1986 at age 14, and at which she would go on to play in the seniors team.
"It's one big family. I'm a very loyal person and I have no reason to go to any other club," she said.
Mrs Shea also said her success at the club led to her eventually representing Victoria in state representative netball.
"It opened up the door for me for Victorian squads. I was in the Victorian squad as a junior, and then I was in a senior touring-country squad for two years," she recalled.
"I'm proud to have represented the town and to have had lots of success. I'm very proud of the success the netball club's had over its 60 years.
"It's all about the comradeship as well and all the friends you made along the way."
The Ararat Netball Club is calling on as many past players as possible to attend the celebrations, which will kick of at 5pm. Tickets will be available closer to the event date.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.