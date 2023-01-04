The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Netball Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary in May

Updated January 5 2023 - 10:46am, first published January 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Ararat Netball Club is encouraging as many past players as possible to attend its 50th anniversary bash. Picture by Ben Fraser

Ararat Netball Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary in May when it holds a special club day to celebrate its history and to reunited past and present players.

