Upgrade works have begun on the nbn (National Broadband Network) fixed wireless network in One Tree Hill and Moyston, which will provide faster internet speeds to households and businesses in the Ararat region.
The works are part of a multi-million-dollar investment from the Australian Government and the nbn, which was announced in early 2022 and is set to be completed by December 2024.
The completed upgrades will help to expand the existing nbn fixed wireless footprint by at least 50 per cent, as well as enabling two new high speed fixed wireless plans.
The upgrades will see nbn using 4G technology and software enhancements, as well as introducing world class 5G technology, to expand coverage, reduce congestion and offer access to higher speed tiers on the fixed wireless network.
However, nbn have warned planned outages will take place during the tower upgrades which may impact nbn service in homes and businesses around Ararat.
The upgrade works, which begin in One Tree Hill and Moyston in coming weeks, will require three to four planned outages over two weeks. nbn said customers should experience improved speeds once works have finished.
nbn Local Victoria and Tasmania head Emily Peel said the company is trying to stay ahead of an increased demand for faster internet speeds across Australia.
"We are excited to have begun work upgrading the nbn Fixed Wireless network in One Tree Hill and Moyston, which will be a game changer for up to a million households and businesses across Australia," she said.
"These tower works are critical to the delivery of our program but will mean some planned outages that may affect homes and businesses and their ability to use their nbn service while the work is underway.
"We are asking the community to prepare for these outages and have back up connectivity if they need it.
"We encourage people to check the network status page on the nbn website and watch out for communication from their retail service provider about how the planned outages may impact them."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.