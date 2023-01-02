The Ararat Advertiser
nbn has begun upgrade works on towers in One Tree Hill and Moyston to improve coverage and speed

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
January 2 2023 - 5:00pm
nbn has warned several outages may take place during the upgrade works. Picture file.

Upgrade works have begun on the nbn (National Broadband Network) fixed wireless network in One Tree Hill and Moyston, which will provide faster internet speeds to households and businesses in the Ararat region.

