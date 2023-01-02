The Ararat Advertiser
How Ararat's VRI hall became the centre of the town's social life

By Tammi Munro
January 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Ararats Victorian Railways Institute building at the corner of High and Queen streets in 1926. Picture supplied.

The railways have always been a major part of Ararat's infrastructure, not just for the supply and distribution of freight and goods, but as a major employer in the region.

