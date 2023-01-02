The railways have always been a major part of Ararat's infrastructure, not just for the supply and distribution of freight and goods, but as a major employer in the region.
Thousands of people have been employed on the railways in Ararat since the Melbourne to Ararat rail line was officially opened here on April 6, 1875.
Less than 12 months later, trains were running to Stawell and the railway to Hamilton was opened at the end of October 1877.
The Ararat to Maryborough line opened in November 1890 and a connection with Geelong via the Maroona-Gheringhap line in 1913 further advanced Ararat's significance in the railway system of Western Victoria.
The state railway department enlarged the goods yard and shunting facilities in Ararat between the mid-1890s and 1908, and in December 1924 a modern engine shed, workshop and storerooms were operating.
By this time the Ararat railway yards were a busy place and there was employment for many workers.
As a result, the Victorian Parliament agreed to a request by the Victorian Railways Institute in December 1925 to provide 3000 pounds to build an Institute in Ararat to service the needs of railways employees and their families.
Ararat's VRI hall provided members with a place to come together as a community to socialise and take part in sporting competitions, as well as providing space for local community groups to use the facilities.
The Ararat Advertiser reported on Thursday, April 22, 1926, that steady progress was being made on the building on the Town Hall Reserve.
"All the brickwork has been completed, and now the carpenters are engaged in erecting the framework of the roof, which will be tiled. It is expected that the erection of the building, which will be a fine ornament to the town, will be completed about the end of the month. A meeting of the members of the institute is to be held when the declaration of the poll for the first committee of the institute will be announced," the paper said.
Ararat's VRI building was opened in August 1926. The building consisted of a spacious hall, two committee rooms and housed two billiard tables and a piano.
A social hall was added to the building and opened in February 1934.
The Advertiser reported that the Ararat branch of the VRI had become the centre of the social life of the town.
At the conclusion of the official opening, the crowd adjourned to the billiard room where world champion billiard player Walter Lindrum gave an exhibition.
The Institute continued as a social hub until the mid-1980s when rationalisation of railway facilities at Ararat began. The "b" signal box was demolished in 1984, and the train control office followed in 1988. The former Mobil siding and associated points and staff lock were abolished in January 1988. The locomotive depot closed in 1989 and the train crew depot closed in 1994. Passenger services between Ararat and Ballarat were withdrawn on May 27, 1994, and only reinstated in July 2004.
These changes cost many jobs and use of the Institute's facilities began to drop. The VRI buildings were sold to the Ararat branch of the Returned Services League in the late 1990s. Most of the buildings were demolished to make way for a modern RSL headquarters, poker machines and restaurant.
