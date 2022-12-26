How big is the Australian perfume industry?

Perfume is a great gift for any occasion and any recipient, with stunning scents from designers or little-known brands coming from all over the world. There are some perfumes that are exorbitantly expensive, although it is very easy to find quality and beautifully smelling perfumes here in Australia. You may be curious to know just how big the perfume industry is in Australia and how that might compare to other countries and regions. Let's take a look at how big the Australian perfume industry is and everything else you need to know.

Where to buy perfume in Australia

Despite how popular perfume is, there really are only a select few places where you can actually buy perfume. One of the more affordable locations is through perfume wholesalers in Australia, especially if you are able to access these products through a business ABN. You can also buy perfume through department stores, chemists and even from the retailer directly if that is an option. Export laws and changes to legislation can impact the overall price of Australian perfume being made abroad and shipped to Australia, so where the perfume is made and bought can be an important factor.

Australian fragrance statistics

According to Statista, the Australian fragrance industry is stable and set to grow annually by 3.33% between 2022 and 2027. If you believed that the luxury market dominates the fragrance market in Australia, you may be surprised to know that as of 2022, 60% of sales are actually attributable to no luxury perfumes. The annual revenue of Australian fragrances in 2022 (US$0.68bn) is significant but makes up a very small percentage of the US revenue.

Most popular perfumes for Australian women

While fashions and trends change, perfumes tend to be a little more stable in their popularity. According to Vogue Australia, some of the most popular perfumes are Australian, although there are some that originate in Europe and the United States. As of 2022, some of the most popular perfumes for Australian customers include:



Who is Elijah perfume for men and women - made in Australia

Jo Malone cologne - made in the United Kingdom

Roemy 'Halycon' fragrance - made in Australia

Tom Ford Jasmin Rose perfume - made in the United States

Aesop Erémia fragrance - made in Australia

Fragrance families and notes popular in Australia

If you haven't thought about the different families of fragrances out there or the fragrance notes, these categorisations are the same in every country and set the universal standard. Naturally, different regions and climates will have different preferences for fragrance notes. Typically floral and citrus notes can be very popular in Australia, as the warm climate lends itself to that family of scents.

Fragrance families include Floral, Fresh, Fruity, Gourmand, Oriental and Powdery.

Fragrant notes include Citrus, Fruit, Sandalwood, Vanilla, White floral, Tonka bean, Tuberose, Bergamot, Clean, Earth, Green, Gourmand, Herbal, Leather, Musk, Rich floral, Rose, Smoke, Spice, Sweet, Oriental, Oud, Patchouli, Powder, Wood, Amber, Aquatic and Botanical.

When finding your fragrance, it is important to only have about three in your daily cycle so that you can lean into the fragrances you have chosen. The heavier, more 'special occasion' scents can be used more sporadically.

Sustainability

In recent years, there has been a lot of outcry for brands to start implanting sustainable practices. The beauty and fashion industry have famously been slow in bringing about industry change which is worrying given this industry is a high polluter. There will be a big push for fragrance brands to start using sustainable ingredients and natural elements, while also packaging these perfumes and colognes in eco-friendly packaging. Furthermore, perfumes that are produced unethically or in developing countries without the appropriate ethical standards will find that their consumers are unwilling to support these business operations.



Australia's fragrance market is always welcoming new and emerging brands, with new entrants focusing on the origins of these scents and ethical practices. Whether you are buying your perfume wholesale or from a department store, stay informed about the perfume industry so you can better support Australian retail.