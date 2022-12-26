The psychology of website design

You do not have to be a self-confessed tech-head to know when a website is designed well. So much of our lives unfold online, and the way we consume content, order products and enjoy services all happens through apps and websites. These positive experiences do not happen by accident, they have actually been curated by a team of professionals like a web design agency in Melbourne or a freelance team. If you have always wondered about the psychology of website design and what elements make for a great website experience, let's uncover the process.

Smart website design

The look of a website is one thing, but how it functions has to be just as sleek. After all, what use is a beautiful-looking website if no one can actually use it? Smart website design is intuitive in its layout, prompts and overall feel. Typically there is UX (user experience) design work happening in the background which uses research principles to uncover exactly how the targeted user uses the website, what they need and the 'job' they need to get done through the website. It is possible to design a smart website without doing the UX work prior, but you will be guessing what the motivations are of your audience if you do not delve deeper into your customer segments.

Speed is important

As the human attention span reduces, the need for websites to be quick has never been more important. In years gone by, web developers would load up websites with heavy design elements which can ultimately slow the function of the website and increase the risk of users leaving the website. This metric is known as the "bounce rate", so businesses should keep an eye on this percentage as it can be hard to win back a user who has a poor experience on the page, as our psychology of how a website performs can inhibit us from waiting for pages to load.

Clean design

Another interesting website psychology is the calming effect of a clean website design. When the website has a minimalist style, it is easy to determine who the business is, what they offer and what features are available on the website. Minimalist websites are always in fashion as they appeal to a greater population of people and users are less likely to feel overwhelmed and confused when using the website. I'm fact, there are some businesses that create single-page websites for this very reason - to create a streamlined experience. Another great advantage to a clean design is that it is usually more affordable than a custom, complex web design. There are also some great template options out there.

Clear navigation and progress signals

If your user has to think too hard about what to do on the website and where to go for what they need... you have already lost the battle. Clear navigation will make your website experience easy, and it will arm your users with confidence that they are doing the right things. Businesses and website owners will rarely take the time to optimise parts of their website to make users feel more supported, and to experience the website in the shoes of the user. According to research, users prefer scrolling through an entire web form instead of clicking through pages of grouped content. Placing progress bars on longer pages of content and other features like estimated reading times can give users clear navigation and progress signals.

Consider your wording

The style of wording on a website can also play its part in the overall psychology of website design. Copy that is clever, on-brand and designed for the target market is going to be memorable to that group. It can be very tempting to just use basic wording, but you may be missing out on an opportunity to really set yourself out from other brands. You can abbreviate, use emojis and do all kinds of fun language. If you are apprehensive over whether it will work, do some AB testing on your website to see if a new content strategy is working.

