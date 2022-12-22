Getting renovation ready: Six steps to follow before commencing construction

Once the reno works have been completed, you'll finally be able to enjoy fresh new home spaces that you can make your very own. Picture from Shutterstock.

Organising renovations on your family home can be just as exciting an endeavour as it is daunting. There is naturally plenty to do when it comes to preparing for a renovation of any scope, whether it be a large-scale addition to your home or a remodelling project.



And for many, any renovation project must be conducted alongside managing professional responsibilities, doing the school run with the kids, and taking the dog out for a walk, amongst all the other minutiae that accompanies every day life.

So how can you make sure that your home renovation goes smoothly and efficiently? We'll be outlining six steps to follow before construction commences on your home renovation project, just to ensure that your reno delivers all the most optimal results.

Map out your renovation budget

When organising the budget for your home renovation project, it's imperative that you factor in all your essential expenses first.



Generally speaking, your essential expenses are likely to be your building and content insurance, building inspection costs for ensuring structural integrity prior to construction, estimated labour costs based on your contractor's rates and provided quote, and the estimated cost of materials required to complete the project.

Once you've outlined these essential expenses, tally them up and subtract them from the total of the funds you've allocated for the completion of this project. This new figure will be an estimate of your budget for additional works or for upgrading materials.

Be aware that even if your remaining budget seems to be substantial enough for you to splurge, the costs of a home renovation can still stack up unexpectedly due to unforeseen circumstances like construction stalls or delays with the delivery of materials. For this reason, it's a good idea to operate under the principle that you'd like to keep your reno costs as low as possible.



Keeping your costs low across the board may also increase your chances of boosting your home's resale value through your renovation efforts without having to make a similarly large investment in the project itself.

Secure any necessary permits

It's important to note that home renovation projects that are set to alter the structure of your home are likely to require a building or planning permit as provided by your local council offices. Your contractor can organise any necessary permits for you based on the scope of your home renovation project.



Even if your contractor is planning to secure permits on your behalf, it's still imperative that homeowners develop a working understanding of their building or planning permit, just for their own peace of mind that all works are being undertaken lawfully.

Do keep in mind that permits are usually only valid for a given period of time, which is usually either 12, 24, or 36 months, depending on the nature of the work being completed. If your renovation project has not been completed within this timeframe, you will be required to request an extension of that permit.



If the permit has lapsed and work is not complete, you'll need to submit a fresh application for a new permit.

Organise storage and accessibility of essential items

It goes without saying that home renovations can have a tendency to turn your house upside down and inside out. And taking a slipshod approach to clearing out rooms in and around your home for the purpose of converting these spaces into construction sites, can result in you and your family having to deal with an unreasonable amount of lost belongings.



The last thing you want is to have to tear open boxes in the hunt for one crucial item or belonging of yours.

For this reason, the best thing you can do for yourself in the lead-up to a home renovation project, is organise smart storage solutions for all your essential items. Storage options like transparent heavy-duty tubs with clear labels can help you find all the essentials you need in next to no time.

Other smart storage options include free-standing trolleys, filing cabinets, and modular storage cubes. All of these options can also be highly useful for any homeowners who are expecting to work from home at any point during their home renovation.

Prepare work areas for construction

With all your own essential items perfectly organised and the rest of your home packed up and out of the way, chances are you're already feeling quite ready for your contractor to take over and bring their construction crew in. But there's more to preparing your home for a renovation than just clearing out your outlined construction zones.

For example, if you're planning for any sections of your home to be demolished, exposing some interior areas of your home, then your contractor will have to map out where to establish temporary site fencing and other site safety measures.



Ventilation may also be a common concern that your contractor will speak with you about, alongside other issues that are likely to be flagged in their risk assessment.

Preparing your home for construction will naturally also mean making sure that you and your family are made clear on what will be expected of you during the project timeline. If you share your home with younger children, make sure that they're aware of the dangers that will accompany entering these construction sites during the renovation process.

Establish renovation game plan with friends and family

It's important to keep in mind that your home renovation won't just impact you and your immediate family, but also your wider personal network as well. This means that you should make sure that your extended family, close friends, neighbours, and their children are all aware that your home is undergoing renovations and that access to your home will be limited for the duration of the project timeline.

Don't be afraid to accept support from your loved ones and close neighbours as well! The renovation process can be quite gruelling, especially for large-scale works.



If you'll be relocating at any point during the project and your new address is positioned a little further away than preferred, your loved ones and neighbours may be able offer their support by keeping an eye on things in your absence, or by helping out with picking the kids up from school and other odd jobs if you find yourself on the road too much for your comfort.

Invest in security and privacy

Finally, it's worth expecting that your home renovation project may result in you and your family sacrificing your overall privacy. Construction workers are likely to be coming in and out of your home on a daily basis, meaning that you likely won't have as much leeway when it comes to sleeping in during weekdays off. Similarly, walking around the house in a robe is likely to feel a little impossible.

If you and your family are feeling a little too cramped and have the budget to spare, however, you could opt to head out on a family holiday during your renovation timeline. Doing so could prove to be a fantastic way to shake off some of the stress that accompanies turning your home into a construction site.

Security is likely to also be an issue for families during their renovation project. With this in mind, you do have the option to invest in some additional home security technologies to help keep you and your family comfortable when sharing your home with construction workers and perhaps even contending with interior spaces in your home being exposed due to demolition activities.



Regardless of whether you're adding a room or even an in-ground swimming pool to your home, a renovation project can feel like it goes on forever. But the fact of the matter is that this is an incredibly temporary situation.

