A research project facilitated by the East Grampians Health Service (EGHS) has developed a new modified sport program for over 60s at the Ararat Fitness Centre.
The research study, led by EGHS exercise physiologist Jake Romein and EGHS health promotion officer Gabrielle Hutchins, investigated the social and physical benefits of a modified sport program for people over the age of 60, in a non-competitive atmosphere, designed for fun and exercise and suitable for people of all abilities.
Mr Romein said the original program was designed and implemented by EGHS and ran for six weeks.
"We received grants from the Western Alliance and East Grampians Health Service and researched whether such a program was feasible in a rural area and what that program could look like," he said.
"The focus group was from the local community and from the information we received during initial interviews and assessments, we designed and implemented the program including a number of sports, including basketball, netball, futsal, and cricket."
Mr Romein said feedback suggested people had enjoyed the program much more than they expected.
"Some were apprehensive at the start, but got involved. You don't have to be able to run or jog, you can be as involved as much or as little as you want to," he said.
"Now that we have handed it over to the Ararat Fitness Centre to run, we would love to raise awareness of the program in the community and boost numbers attending."
READ MORE
Mr Romein said the program has been running for few weeks at the Centre, with approximately 10 people attending regularly.
Ararat Fitness Centre recreation engagement coordinator Janeen Williamson said the centre aimed to deliver multiple programs to suit all ages and abilities.
"What started as a research partnership between East Grampians Health Service, Council and the Fitness Centre has resulted in a modified sports program for seniors," Ms Williamson said.
"Encouraging physical activity, particularly for those over the age of 60, has health and lifestyle benefits.
"Delivering this modified sports program at the Centre further encourages participation of seniors of all abilities to stay active and connect socially."
The program has now concluded for the year, but resumes on January 18. Participants are welcome to attend whenever they please, with no booking necessary and a different sport each week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.