The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

A new program designed by the EGHS for residents over 60 has launched at the Ararat Fitness Centre

By Ararat Advertiser
December 28 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants take part in the new program at Ararat Fitness Centre. Picture supplied.

A research project facilitated by the East Grampians Health Service (EGHS) has developed a new modified sport program for over 60s at the Ararat Fitness Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.