The Ararat Advertiser
The East Grampians Health Service's two Ararat facilities have received full accreditation

By Ararat Advertiser
December 27 2022 - 10:00am
70 Lowe Street and Garden View Court will continue to provide full accredited aged care for the next three years. Picture file.

East Grampians Health Service's (EGHS) two Ararat aged care facilities have received full accreditation by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission for a further three years.

Local News

