East Grampians Health Service's (EGHS) two Ararat aged care facilities have received full accreditation by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission for a further three years.
Both 70 Lowe Street and Garden View Court were the subject of a full accreditation review in September, with four assessors reviewing the facilities against the Eight National Standards over four days.
These standards are Dignity and Choice, Personal Care and Clinical Care, Services and Supports, Organisational environment, Feedback and Complaints, Human Resources, Governance and ongoing assessment and planning with residents.
EGHS director of clinical services Peter Armstrong said the process is a combination of interviews with residents and families, review of clinical records and care plans, observation of the environment and the care and staff interviews.
"This result offers assurance to the local community, to our residents and their families and to our health service that the care provided is safe and of the highest standard," Mr Armstrong said.
"The services provided are delivered by an enthusiastic and competent team with support from partner services like the Ararat Medical Centre. Our partnership is strong and serves the local community well."
Mr Armstrong said EGHS continued to respond to the recommendations of the Aged Care Royal Commission, which released its findings in May 2021 following extensive review and consultation of Australia's aged care sector.
He also said information, training and actions required are provided as they occur and EGHS also receives weekly updates from the State Government Aged Care Branch.
"Although a lot of the changes relate to how the Commonwealth regulates the system, we already provide more information to the Department on a regular basis. Activities and outcomes are not just monitored, but published in an open transparent way," Mr Armstrong said.
"EGHS monitors the changes through our Aged Care Clinical Governance Committee and reports changes to both Board Clinical Governance and the Board."
