Ararat Gallery TAMA has teamed with Maroona Primary School for its latest Community Wall display, featuring a series of Picasso-inspired artworks created by Foundation to Grade 6 students.
The creative project was inspired by world famous artist Pablo Picasso who is recognised for his modern, innovative, and experimental approach to art making.
Ararat Mayor Jo Armstrong said she was pleased to hear of the children's enthusiasm for the art project, which enabled kids to explore and build a better understanding of their own creativity.
"Thirty-two budding artists from Maroona Primary School have created vibrant, Picasso-influenced portraits for the Gallery Community Wall," Cr Armstrong said.
"The Community Wall offers a fantastic opportunity to showcase local talent and for the community to engage in the arts."
Volunteer teacher Angela Reynolds said Maroona Primary School students had been hard at work studying Picasso this semester.
READ MORE
"Foundation to Grade 6 students have looked at the story of Picasso's life and his cubist style of painting, especially his face portraits," Ms Reynolds said.
"They learnt that Picasso was experimental in his approach to art, often painting a common object or person from lots of different angles in one picture.
"The students also learnt that cubism is the term used to describe the process of fragmenting objects and people to create a new whole with multiple viewpoints.
"They thoroughly enjoyed completing this art unit and creating their own portraits with their personal unique perspectives given to each of these artworks."
The Community Wall display can be found in Ararat Gallery TAMA and will run until Tuesday, 31 January 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.