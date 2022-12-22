The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Gallery TAMA and Maroona Primary School students have teamed up for the new Community Wall display

By Ararat Advertiser
December 23 2022 - 10:00am
Maroona Primary School students with their Picasso-inspired artwork. Picture supplied.

Ararat Gallery TAMA has teamed with Maroona Primary School for its latest Community Wall display, featuring a series of Picasso-inspired artworks created by Foundation to Grade 6 students.

