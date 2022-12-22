While some Ararat residents have been enjoying their daily silly season chocolate fix, others have decided to partake in a different type of Advent Calendar, with Ararat & Stawell Reverse Advent collecting items for this in need.
The annual drive sees residents receiving an empty box from Reverse Advent, which they fill with one new item each day from December 1 to 20.
Once the boxes are filled they are returned and subsequently distributed by the Salvation Army and local schools to those in need of support this Christmas.
This year marks the first drive of its kind in the region, with 280 boxes being sent out and 260 having been returned.
Sarah Hamilton of the Ararat & Stawell Reverse Advent said the initiative was important in helping combat increasing rates of food insecurity, and to those in-need know they aren't alone this Christmas.
Ms Hamilton said there were several reasons as to why she wanted to take part in the Reverse Advent.
"I like how manageable it feels, the box is provided and you either do one item a day Reverse Advent style, or fill it up and then return to the designated place at the designated time," she said.
"I also like that it doesn't put all the work back onto the relief agencies who already do so much. Although they are responsible for the large task of distributing/delivering the boxes, we do the advertising, box distribution, box sorting and categorising so they don't have to."
While the 2022 campaign may be finished, Ms Hamilton said people can still follow the group's official Facebook page to receive updates on when the next Reverse Advent kicks off.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
