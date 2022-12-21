December 24
Christmas Eve Parkrun
Ararat Parkrun will hold a special Christmas Eve event before the silly season gets into full swing. The Parkrun will be Christmas themed and all are welcome to come, with no fees required. The event starts at 8am at Alexandra Gardens.
December 31
New Year's Eve at Chally's Bar and Bistro
Chally's Bar & Bistro will be welcoming in 2023 in a big way with an evening of food, drinks and entertainment. The bistro will be open for regular meals, while Ararat band 'FYI' performs some party favourites right up until the midnight countdown. Spots are limited and bookings can be made by calling 5352 4297.
READ MORE
January 6
Grampians Wine Popup
Fallen Giants Vineyard will host an afternoon of evening of wine, food and live music from 4pm to 8pm. Set against magnificent scenery, visitors are invited to take a trip down Ararat-Halls Gap Road and enjoy the surrounding nature, food trucks, and world class wine. Entry is free and bus transfers are available from Halls Gap. More info can be found at the Grampians Wine website.
January 13
Aradale Asylum Ghost Tour
Thrill seekers ang ghost enthusiasts alike are invited to spend an evening at one of Australia's most haunted locations. Visitors will be treated to a tour exploring parts of the asylum where few tour groups have dared to go before. The tour will run for five hours. Tickets are $130 each and available via Eerie Tours.
January 28
Twilight Cinema at Pomonal Estate
Pomonal Estate is hosting an evening of food, drinks and classic cinema, all for a good cause. Visitors are invited to come and help remember the life of Olivia Newton-John by dressing in pink and watching a twilight showing of 'Grease', with funds raised going towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Kerrie's Kreations 'Pink Daisy Van' will also make an appearance with some vintage handmade chocolates, smoothies and more. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.