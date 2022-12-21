Pomonal Estate is hosting an evening of food, drinks and classic cinema, all for a good cause. Visitors are invited to come and help remember the life of Olivia Newton-John by dressing in pink and watching a twilight showing of 'Grease', with funds raised going towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Kerrie's Kreations 'Pink Daisy Van' will also make an appearance with some vintage handmade chocolates, smoothies and more. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

