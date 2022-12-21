2023 is a reset for us, and I'm looking forward to having the year as a new slate upon which GCH can grow our services to particularly support people who don't have easy access to health and wellbeing support. It would be wonderful if we could work with all levels of government and the community to develop our premises in Ararat in 2023. We would love to have facilities in Ararat that would enable us to provide a greater range of services. We we had new sites in Stawell and Horsham our services grew, we were able to employ more people and our clients had more welcoming and accessible venues.

