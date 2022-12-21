Following two difficult years, 2022 represented a return to normal for Ararat, and much of the country as well. Residents could venture wherever and whenever they pleased, there were no restrictions on events or public gatherings, and that previously unfamiliar sense of excitement and possibility became commonplace once again.
While several challenges continue to present themselves, like floods and austerity, Ararat residents and community leaders have continued to thrive, explore, and build upon our beautiful city.
The Ararat Advertiser spoke to some of these leaders to get their take on the year that was, and what they're most looking forward to in 2023.
I think it's been a pretty positive year considering the variety of pressures that we've faced. Those pressures include not just pandemic recovery, but flood recovery, and that's going to take an enormous amount of effort and resources to be able to deliver the improvements that have to be made to get our infrastructure back up to speed.
The real highlight has been the fact we've been able to stick to our strategic plan of doing our best to attract more housing into Ararat. We've worked really hard to make sure there's going to be a continuing supply of diversity of housing types. So it's not just the aspiration people have to want to build a new home on a new block of land, but also looking at the ways we can facilitate the infill of housing across our urban areas, and also bring in different kinds of housing, such as transitional worker housing.
Another highlight has been the introduction of our four bin waste system, which has been overwhelmingly well received across the municipality. It's so we can have that separation of recoverable waste streams, and also be able to build that local circular economy.
The opportunities to bring change that brings a really positive benefit for the people who live and work and learn here is what's going to continue to excite me and the whole council team for the next couple of years of our term.
It's fantastic that we're continuing to work as a team at council, and how that continues to bring out the best in our community. I'm very proud of the work we've achieved today and it gives me great confidence that we'll be able to keep delivering for the people who choose to make this place their home.
READ MORE
Grampians Community Health (GCH) had a successful 2022. We commenced with a new strategic plan at the start of the year, we continued to grow our services, and provided support to a record number of clients.
One of this year's highlights was the return of the Over 40's football and netball game in March. It raised funds for alcohol and other drug addiction support. When one person arrived out of the blue and asked to play, we asked them why? They said because of the support they received from GCH when they were going through some troubles they wanted to give back.
Another highlight is the success of our podcast, Community is Our Middle Name, hosted by GCH and Moyston's own Gareth Olver. Starting out as an idea to be able to communicate what GCH does in our community it has now dropped over 50 episodes, has been downloaded from all over the world and has dealt with complex issues such as family violence, mental health, and addiction.
2023 is a reset for us, and I'm looking forward to having the year as a new slate upon which GCH can grow our services to particularly support people who don't have easy access to health and wellbeing support. It would be wonderful if we could work with all levels of government and the community to develop our premises in Ararat in 2023. We would love to have facilities in Ararat that would enable us to provide a greater range of services. We we had new sites in Stawell and Horsham our services grew, we were able to employ more people and our clients had more welcoming and accessible venues.
I'm also looking forward to how we as a rural community can keep coming together and enjoying what our place in the world offers after the difficulties of 2020-2022.
2022 was a big year for East Grampians Health Service. COVID-19 was still present and active in our community. We had actively pursued running vaccination clinics to vaccinate the community against COVID-19 to reduce the symptoms of the virus and hopefully eradicate it.
The highlight of the year was the responsiveness of our staff, Visiting Medical Officers and volunteers to respond to the changing dynamics of health care service provision. An example of this was moving the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to the Senior Citizens' Centre and now to the Ararat Medical Centre, from its initial home at Pyrenees House.
We opened the second theatre on October 3. This has seen a significant increase in the number of patients being operated on in Ararat. We have been able to increase the number of medical officers, nurses and support staff to provide to the increase in services.
We have also seen EGHS take over the home care services from Ararat Rural City. The services have fitted in well with our own community services. The services align with our strategic objective to improve the health and wellbeing of our community.
I am looking forward to 20 new graduate nurses and eight new interns, and a group of new allied health staff, medical and nursing students and senior staff commence at the health service in 2023.
The optimism of the new staff is delightful to see and it is truly uplifting to see our highly skilled and experienced staff teach and help these early career health professionals develop their careers with a shared commitment to care for our community. On a personal note, I'd like to improve my sloppy backhand at Wednesday night tennis!
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.