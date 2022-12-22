House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Set within beautifully landscaped garden surroundings, on about 43 acres, this sumptuous family home is in harmony with its rural setting. There is a sense of arrival as the picturesque entry meanders along elegant vines to the entertainment pavilion overlooking the dam. A striking rammed-earth north-facing homestead offers four or five bedrooms including the main suite with a walk-in robe and ensuite. The kitchen showcases quality appliances and stone benchtops. Outside, entertaining is easy with a custom-built pizza oven and alfresco kitchen. The property has commercial-style shedding and infrastructure as well as about 7.2 hectares planted to assorted vines.
