The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Swifts/Great Western defeated Pomonal to book a spot in Warrnambool tournament

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
December 19 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bails fly as Rhymney-Moyston 2 batsman Chris Robinson was bowled after making three runs against Chalambar on Saturday. Picture by Tammi Munro.

Swifts/Great Western have defeated Pomonal to remain in top spot in the Grampians Cricket Association (GCA), and to book a place in the annual Sungold Twenty20 Cup in Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.