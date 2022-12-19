Swifts/Great Western have defeated Pomonal to remain in top spot in the Grampians Cricket Association (GCA), and to book a place in the annual Sungold Twenty20 Cup in Warrnambool.
Swifts/Great Western were able to overcome their opponents by seven wickets at Stawell's Central Park, thanks to batting heroics by Sam L Cocks who scored 78 not out, and a solid bowling performance Tom Eckel who claimed three wickets.
The win was part of the annual Henry Gunston Cup, with Swifts/Great Western now given a spot in the region Sungold cup as a result.
It was an even closer affair at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve where Rhymney/Moyston were able to defeat Halls Gap by six wickets.
The visitor's bowling efforts were the clear difference maker, with Matthew Dean claiming three wickets, while Jake Fiddes, David Cosgriff and Glenn Cosgriff were able to end the home team's day on 101 runs.
It was a low scoring day over at Moyston Recreation Reserve where St Andrews were able to outclass Halls Gap2 by seven wickets.
Adam Haslett, Aston Allen, Caleb Summers, and James Hosking all finished with two wickets each to help send the visitors packing.
Batting was the difference maker at Alexandra Oval where Chalambar decimated Rhymney/Moyston2 by 173 runs, in an effort which saw the latter being bowled at 31.
While Chalambar's bowling helped keep their opponents score low, it was the combined batting efforts of Sam Pilgrim, Reece Kettle, Ethan McKinnis and William Cooper which helped catapualt their team to a 204 run finish.
This was the final round for 2022 before the season resumes next year, where the competition will be split between A-grade and B-grade, with the former combining the most successful teams of the season who will now vie for the 2022/2023 premiership.
GCA president Marc Brilliant said he had been happy with the season so far, despite heavy rains causing delays at the season's beginning.
"Since we've got going it's been a bit of a stop and start season, because we lost four rounds with wet weather. That's probably the only disappointing part," he said.
"Participation has been pretty good. I think we've only had a couple of forfeits compared to other years, which means we're probably doing a little better.
"All the teams that have put sides in have basically been represented each week which has been pleasing."
Round 10 of the GCA commences on Saturday, January 28.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
