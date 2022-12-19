The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Rural City Council has announced the services available during the Christmas season

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
December 19 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Mayor Jo Armstrong encouraged residents to support local businesses over the holiday period. Picture supplied.

While Ararat Rural City Council has been focusing on preparing the city centre for the Christmas and New Year's break, it has also announced the services staying open during the same time period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.