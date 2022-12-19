While Ararat Rural City Council has been focusing on preparing the city centre for the Christmas and New Year's break, it has also announced the services staying open during the same time period.
Kerbside waste collection will remain as usual over the holidays, with residents reminded to ensure their bins are put out before 6am on the day of the waste collection. Transfer stations will be closed on public holidays but will operate at normal hours on all other days.
Council offices on Vincent St will be closed between 5.15pm on 23 December and will reopen 28 December, before closing again on New Year's Day.
Ararat Library will be closed over 26 December, 27 December, and 2 January, while the Outreach service will also be closed between 26 December to 6 January, resuming on Monday, 9 January.
READ MORE
The Ararat Gallery TAMA, and Ararat & Grampians Visitor Information Centre will be closed on all public holidays, while a council officer will be available on all public holidays for any animal emergencies.
Ararat Fitness Centre, Ararat Outdoor Pool and Willaura & Lake Bolac Outdoor Pools will all be closed on Christmas Day, but will be open on all other days.
Ararat Mayor Jo Armstrong wished the best for all residents during the upcoming holidays.
"This Christmas, I hope you have a chance to relax and spend time with those closest to you, that's what the season is all about," Cr Armstrong said.
"I also encourage you to show kindness to those around you and reach out to people who may be doing it tough.
"If you are heading out to celebrate over the festive period, experience one of our many eateries, support local retailers, or take advantage of our beautiful open spaces across the municipality."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.