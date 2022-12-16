The Ararat Advertiser
The number of crimes in Ararat has considerably fallen since 2021

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
December 16 2022 - 5:00pm
Crimes in both Ararat and Victoria overall have fallen since September 2021. Picture file.

Ararat has seen a dramatic drop in crime over the past year, according to new figures released by the Crime Statistics Agency on Thursday.

