Ararat has seen a dramatic drop in crime over the past year, according to new figures released by the Crime Statistics Agency on Thursday.
Between September 2021 and September 2022 the number of criminal incidents in Ararat dropped by 20.8 per cent, from 1126 incidents last year to 892 this year.
Of the crimes committed, 43.5 per cent resulted in charges being laid, while 20.1 per cent resulted in no charges and 36.4 per cent remained unsolved.
Households were the the most common crime locations despite an overall decrease from last year, followed closely by public settings such as a street, lane or footpath.
Ararat remained the most commonplace suburb for crimes, far ahead of Willaura and Moyston, despite the former seeing a slight uptick in crimes in the past year.
Criminal damage remained the most common principal criminal offence, despite a hefty 44 per cent drop from 2021. Other forms of theft were the second most common, followed by breaching of a family violence order.
Resisting or hindering an officer was the fourth most common offence, having increased slightly from 2021, just ahead of drug possession which had slightly decreased.
Males aged 45 and over were the most common alleged offenders, just ahead of males aged between 18 and 24. Males also made up the majority of victim reporters at 241, ahead of females and organisations.
The total number of family incidents also decreased 13.3 per cent from last year, with females aged between 25 and 34 making up the majority of affected family members, with females aged between 35 and 44 not far behind.
The downward trend is in line with the rest of the state, with Victoria seeing an overall 4.3 per cent decrease in offences in the aforementioned time period, which is the lowest number of offences since 2014.
Victoria Police deputy commissioner of regional operations Rick Nugent said he was happy to see crime decrease.
He also said officers will be out in force during the summer break to ensure offences stay low and people enjoy the well-deserved break.
"Over the summer months when the community is celebrating with family and friends, they can be assured that Victoria Police will be working hard so that they can do that safely," he said.
"Our officers will be out and about on the roads, at our beaches, around bars and clubs and at public events to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy the festive season and the new year."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
