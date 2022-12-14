Veteran golfing ace Mervyn Fox claimed top spot at the Wimmera District Veteran Golfers Association's (WDVGA) Chalambar event on Monday, December 5.
Fox finished with 36 points and was able to edge out runner-up Stephen Harris by a single point in a tight contest.
The ball rundown followed with David Baker, Rob Porter, John Robertson, Colin Moore, David Sudholz, Ian Hair, Daryl Watson, Bob Hayes, Norm Clark and Brian Pitt.
Nearest to the pins went to Elston Arnold at the fourth hole, Reg Cunningham at the sixth, Rob Porter at the eighth, Brian Pitt at the sixteenth, and Stephen Harris at the eighteenth.
Fox's win caps off a big year, particularly after he was elected a life member at the WDVGA's annual meeting last month.
WDVGA secretary Robert Norton spoke highly of Fox, his commitment to the organisation, and his ability to overcome the challenging layout at the Chalambar golf course.
"He's got a lot of experience. He's been a member of our association for over thirty years, and has served in many capacities in the association," he said.
"Chalambar is usually competitive. The front nine is relatively simple, but the back nine is a very challenging nine holes of golf. You're playing across creeks and around the sides of hills."
WDVGA's next event will be at Stawell Golf Club on Monday, December 19. Registration will be open from 9am, with tee off at 9:30.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
