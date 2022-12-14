December 16
Ararat Christmas Carols
The sounds of Christmas and seasonal joy will ring throughout Ararat for the first time in three years, as the Christmas Carols return to Alexandria Gardens. The event will feature renditions of Christmas favourites performed by local talent including performers from Ararat Musical Comedy Society, Luke Smith, and Jan and Derek Pope. Face painting, a sausage sizzle, and fireworks will also feature at the event.
December 18
Pomonal Village Christmas Markets
The Pomonal Village Christmas Market will be back in full swing this year after two years of COVID-related restrictions. Around 50 stalls will be offering visitors all manner of last minute Christmas goodies, including used items, books, jewellery, clothes, soaps and more. Local produce and other edible delights will also be available, as well as a fundraiser sausage sizzle prepared by the Pomonal Men's Shed Club.
December 24
Christmas Eve Parkrun
Ararat Parkrun will hold a special Christmas Eve event before the silly season gets into full swing. The Parkrun will be Christmas themed and all are welcome to come, with no fees required. The event starts at 8am at Alexandra Gardens.
December 31
New Year's Eve at Chally's Bar and Bistro
Chally's Bar & Bistro will be welcoming in 2023 in a big way with an evening of food, drinks and entertainment. The bistro will be open for regular meals, while Ararat band 'FYI' performs some party favourites right up until the midnight countdown. Spots are limited and bookings can be made by calling 5352 4297.
January 13
Aradale Asylum Ghost Tour
Thrill seekers ang ghost enthusiasts alike are invited to spend an evening at one of Australia's most haunted locations. Visitors will be treated to a tour exploring parts of the asylum where few tour groups have dared to go before. The tour will run for five hours. Tickets are $130 each and available via Eerie Tours.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
