Burglars have targeted the clubrooms at Moyston Sports Ground in an overnight raid which saw the thieves steal money and valuable equipment.
The crime took place around 2am on Sunday morning, December 11, with the thieves targeting the honesty box at the adjacent caravan park before breaking into the clubrooms, where they stole a television, carpet shampoo machine, and alcohol, before fleeing.
President of the committee of management Max McLean said the three burglars had been caught on CCTV, which was now being studied by police.
Mr McLean said the honesty box at the caravan park was vital for the grounds' services, as it was where overnight visitors paid for electricity and water during their stay.
"It was a bit of a shock because I went down there at Monday lunchtime and someone said "did you know your honesty box is all split open?"" He said.
"It's just annoying that you go through the fundraising to buy this equipment and somebody comes and in a matter of ten minutes it's gone, then you have to go through all the security processes."
While he didn't recall such an event occuring at the clubhouse before, Mr McLean said the committee was now planning to increase security and purchase a new honesty box.
"I know they have a lot of trouble at the Parks Victoria sites where there's honesty boxers for campers which get broken into. There might be a few people that know where they are, and they go around and do a raid on them," he said.
"We haven't had any problems for about ten years, so we'll see what happens now. Luckily we have insurance on the content."
Mr McLean is urging anyone who was near the Moyston Sports Ground around 2am last Sunday morning, and who witnessed something suspicious to contact the Ararat Police on 5355 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
