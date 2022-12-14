The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Burglars stole money and equipment from Moyston clubrooms over the weekend

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
December 14 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are currently reviewing footage which shows three suspects burgling the clubrooms. Picture file.

Burglars have targeted the clubrooms at Moyston Sports Ground in an overnight raid which saw the thieves steal money and valuable equipment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.