On a lovely tree-lined street, this charming west end townhouse is just a short walk from the CBD and Ararat West Primary School. Enter the home to find classic features such as double-brick walls and raked timber-lined ceilings. Welcoming rooms include a separate living or dining area with built- in cabinetry, and an open-plan kitchen and living area. The well-equipped timber kitchen has gas cooking plus good cupboard and bench space. A real surprise is the bathroom where the double-sized shower has a picture window overlooking a private garden. Gas heating, refrigerated cooling, built-in robes and a single carport complete this ideal property for downsizers and investors. Currently leased with vacant possession available.

