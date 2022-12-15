House of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 1
On a lovely tree-lined street, this charming west end townhouse is just a short walk from the CBD and Ararat West Primary School. Enter the home to find classic features such as double-brick walls and raked timber-lined ceilings. Welcoming rooms include a separate living or dining area with built- in cabinetry, and an open-plan kitchen and living area. The well-equipped timber kitchen has gas cooking plus good cupboard and bench space. A real surprise is the bathroom where the double-sized shower has a picture window overlooking a private garden. Gas heating, refrigerated cooling, built-in robes and a single carport complete this ideal property for downsizers and investors. Currently leased with vacant possession available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.